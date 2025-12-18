AmericaFest 2025 opens in Phoenix as first convention since Charlie Kirk’s death

The Brief Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 opened in downtown Phoenix this week, marking the first time the convention has been held since founder Charlie Kirk was killed in September. The organization's new CEO, Erika Kirk, told a crowd of mostly first-time attendees that the movement remains energized despite her husband’s death. The four-day event set to conclude Sunday with an appearance by Vice President JD Vance.



Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest 2025 kicked off in downtown Phoenix this week, marking the first time the massive political convention has been held since the death of its founder and CEO, Charlie Kirk.

What we know:

Despite the loss of the nonprofit's leader, who was assassinated in September, the atmosphere at the Phoenix Convention Center was described by attendees as energized rather than somber.

Erika Kirk, the founder’s widow and the newly appointed CEO of Turning Point USA, told the crowd during her opening speech that 80% of those in attendance are first-time participants.

For many of these new faces, Kirk’s death served as a catalyst for their involvement.

"I just had to come out here because of what happened," said attendee Dominic Civello, who noted he was overwhelmed by the scale of his first AmericaFest.

The influence of the late founder remains central to the event, appearing in both the convention's visuals and the rhetoric from the stage. During her message to the crowd, Erika Kirk reflected on her husband’s impact.

"My husband, he mattered on a multitude of levels, so much so that it proved even more so after he was assassinated," Erika Kirk said. She described the event, often referred to as "AmFest," as her late husband’s "Super Bowl."

Big picture view:

Many participants said the loss of the TPUSA founder has motivated them to be more vocal about their political convictions.

"Seeing Charlie give his life for what he believed in just encourages me to be more fearless," said attendee Destiny Derrick.

Others, like Ashley Forsgren, said they intend to bring the message of the convention home to their children. Forsgren said she hopes Turning Point USA will be a resource for her high-school-aged kids when they reach college, potentially leading to the development of new campus chapters.

Laura Dekowzan, another attendee, viewed the weekend as a tribute to the path the founder established for the movement.

"We want to make sure that we’re part of continuing that path that he’s set for all of us," Dekowzan said.

The convention, which runs through the weekend, is scheduled to conclude Sunday with a keynote appearance by Vice President JD Vance.

