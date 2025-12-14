Arizona Jewish community boosts security, vows for unity following deadly attack in Australia

The Brief Arizona law enforcement are increasing patrols around Jewish organizations during the holidays following the deadly attack on a Jewish community in Australia. Jewish community leaders are responding to the targeted attack with a message of resilience and unity, vowing not to "go into hiding." Events like menorah lightings are proceeding as scheduled with enhanced security, encouraging the community to come together and "answer hate with faith."



The targeted attack on a Jewish community in Australia during the first night of Hanukkah is causing a reaction locally.

Local perspective:

Phoenix Police, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and other agencies released statements, saying they are increasing patrols near Jewish organizations throughout the holidays.

In the wake of this horrific attack, the Arizona Jewish community is uniting with a message of hope and resilience.

Over in Scottsdale, the candlelight lighting for the first night of Hanukkah is just one of many events across the Valley where security is increased because of the tragedy in Australia.

Chabad of Arizona confirmed they are not canceling a single event. In fact, the organization is encouraging the Arizona Jewish community to come together, saying, "This is how we answer hate — with faith, unity, and more light than ever before."

What they're saying:

A message of resilience shared by Jewish leaders across the state.

"The way that the anti-Semites and the terrorists win, or any person of hate, is by striking fear into us where we go into hiding. We will not go into hiding," said Rabbi Shmuly Yanklowitz, Arizona Jews for Justice founder. "We will celebrate our Jewishness and what it means to be a proud American — a part of a diverse society — out in public wherever we go. We will always have security and make sure every protocol is followed, but we will never hide."

Dig deeper:

Along with additional security, Phoenix Police confirmed they will be increasing patrols around synagogues and other events across the city. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is closely monitoring the situation as well.