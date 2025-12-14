16-year-old critically injured in Gilbert shooting, police say

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot in Gilbert on Saturday evening and remains in critical condition. The suspect's identity and the specific circumstances leading to the shooting are currently unknown.



Gilbert Police are investigating a shooting that left a teen boy in critical condition on Saturday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Deerfield Lane on Dec. 13.

A 16-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Detectives identified "an investigative lead" and are continuing to gather information and evidence. They believe this was an isolated incident, and that there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The suspect's identity and the events leading up to the shooting are unknown.

What you can do:

Tips can be made to Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500 or at Gilbertaz.gov/SubmitATip.

