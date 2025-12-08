Alleged road-rage shooter indicted for killing father, daughter: MCAO

article

The Brief Tyrone Dee Chilly, 28, is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Quincy Polk and his 8-year-old daughter. Polk's fiancé and his 5-year-old daughter were also hurt in the shooting, which authorities say stemmed from a road-rage incident. Chilly has been indicted on multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.



The backstory:

On Nov. 22, police say a tailgating incident escalated into a physical fight between Tyrone Dee Chilly and 29-year-old Quincy Polk in a parking lot near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road.

After the fight ended, Chilly, 28, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot into Polk's vehicle, which had three children inside. Polk and his 8-year-old daughter, Envy Cardenas, were killed.

Polk's fiancé and his 5-year-old daughter were also shot, but survived.

Update:

Chilly was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and endangerment, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Dec. 8. He is currently being held on a $3 million cash bond.

Map of where the shooting happened