Victim in Pinetop murder had ties with California farming mogul

The Brief Authorities have expanded the investigation into the death of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti. Abatti was shot, according to officials with Navajo County Sheriff's Office. Police have searched Abatti's estranged husband's ranching property in California. NCSO, however, said the man is not an official suspect.



The investigation into the death of a Pinetop woman is expanding.

What started as a 911 call on the night of Nov. 20 has now become a murder investigation that has crossed state lines into California. According to court documents, police have searched the woman's estranged husband's ranching property in the Imperial Valley, and investigators say the case has raised a lot of questions.

"This is a very, very unique case," said Navajo County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Brian Swanty.

What we know:

On the night of Nov. 20, Swanty says first responders were sent to the Pinetop home of 59-year-old Kerri Ann Abatti. A family member inside the home called 9-1-1. When crews arrived, Swanty says they found Kerri Ann suffering from a gunshot wound.

"She was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital," Swanty said.

Law enforcement immediately began a homicide investigation. This week, that investigation stretched to El Centro, Calif., and the home of Michael Abatti.

Court documents show Michael and Kerri Ann were going through divorce proceedings. According to Swanty, Michael is not an official suspect, although investigators did search his property, two camp trailers and two family cars.

"We're literally looking from horizon to horizon on following up on all the leads and tips that we have and it's just these are the tips that have led to El Centro, California, at this point and time," Swanty said. "It's not saying that the ex-husband or soon-to-be ex-husband is the guy, those are things we're investigating."

Dig deeper:

Swanty says finding potential witnesses and other evidence is complicated by the wooded area where Kerri Ann lived.

"The size of the property, the heavy Ponderosa trees that are all around the property, from the main road or from public access, you can't even see back to where the house it at," he explained.

Swanty says limited information about Kerri Ann can be shared, but investigators have learned through interviews that she was an important part of her family.

"I know she's got three adult children, her and Michael do, and I'm sure all of them are aching, especially around the holidays. What a terrible time for this to happen," Swanty said.

Investigators are asking people in the Pinetop area to think back to Nov. 20 and check any cameras set up in the community.

"Whether it's on your own Ring camera or, you know, 'Hey, my dog was barking a little weird or out of the ordinary,' those are just tips and leads that we are looking for," Swanty said.

What's next:

Chief Deputy Swanty says the Navajo County Sheriff's Office will continue to be the lead agency on this case, but partner agencies have been brought in to help due to the amount of resources needed and the multi-state elements of the case. He added that this is believed to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the public.