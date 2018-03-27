‘Flight angel': Stranger comforts, befriends 96-year-old woman during her first flight in 15 years
A complete stranger became a source of comfort for a 96-year-old woman who was apprehensive about her first flight in 15 years.
Suspect in custody, 4 people dead after a series of stabbings in Orange County
A man is in custody after a series of stabbings left four people dead in Orange County.
Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work
This Wednesday may have been Dwight Clark Day at 49ers’ Training Camp, but former 49er Colin Kaepernick was the center of attention on social media for a workout video he posted saying he’s been denied work in the NFL for 889 days.
California's only known wild wolf pack spotted with new pups
California's only known wild wolf pack is growing.
Odd 'cloud' seen over the skies of AZ, CA, Mexico
Viewers have reported seeing an odd "cloud" in the sky on Monday night, as they looked to the west.