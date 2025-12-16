Arizona weather forecast: Warmer-than-normal December conditions continue

The Brief A ridge of high pressure is bringing record or near-record warmth across Arizona this week. The high in the Valley on Dec. 16 will be about 79 degrees. Long-range models hint at possible rain around Christmas, but the forecast is still uncertain.



Another dry, warm day is ahead! A ridge of high pressure will build over the Western United States through the week, which brings continued warmer-than-average conditions to Arizona and the surrounding states.

What To Expect:

Yesterday, another record for warmth was set in Phoenix. Today, while we're expected to fall short of a record, it will still be toasty by December standards. The forecast high in Phoenix is 79 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Winds remain low and skies clear in the state today, too. Winds in northern Arizona may increase a tad over the next few days. Gusts up to 20-30 mph are possible in northern Arizona Wednesday through Friday – making for somewhat breezy conditions.

As for temperatures, while they won't climb much more, they also don't drop much. The forecast high hits 77 on Wednesday and Thursday. The high remains in the upper 70s to near 80 through the weekend, too. While most days are unlikely to break current records, the record could be tied or broken by Sunday.

Big picture view:

The extended 10-day forecast looks dry. In the long range, some models indicate a possible change to the pattern (including rain chances!) by around Christmas Day or the weekend to follow. However, it's too early to be certain whether this will occur.

