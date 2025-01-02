Arizona missing persons cases - 2025

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

For missing persons cases from 2024, click here.

Feb. 12

The Mesa Police Department says 16-year-old Belen Naranjo Sanchez is missing as of Feb. 10.

She was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near Signal Butte and Warner roads wearing a cropped gray sweater with light blue jeans and white/pink Jordan shoes.

She has a tattoo of a heart under her right eye, and an upside-down cross under her left eye.

Call the Mesa Police Department with information at 480-644-2211.

Feb. 10

Gregory Washer (Phoenix Police Dept.)

Phoenix Police say Gregory Washer, 68, was last seen on Feb. 5 at 1:15am in the area of South 27th Avenue and West Lower Buckeye Road, possibly on foot. He was wearing a navy blue American Airlines sweatshirt and navy blue cargo pants.

Washer is described as 5' 10" tall, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

"Gregory may be confused and known to get lost easily," stated police.

Contact Phoenix PD's Missing Persons Unit at 602-5354-2121 if you have any information about this case.

Feb. 8

Jan. 30

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Reese Schmelling went missing on Jan. 30 around 5 p.m.

It says he took his mom's Jeep Wrangler and said he was going to California. It has an Arizona license plate reading JREIGNS.

"Reese suffers from schizophrenia and does not have any known associates in California. Reese left without his cell phone and medication. If you have any information about Reese, please call MCSO," the sheriff's office said.

The number for MCSO is 602-876 1011.

Jan. 27

Marcelino Valenzuela

Marcelino Valenzuela, 74, was last seen leaving his home on foot near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and flip-flops.

Valenzuela suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused, police said.

If you see him, call police at 602-262-6141.

Jan. 7

