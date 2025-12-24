'It's the Christmas spirit': Last-minute shoppers flood Phoenix stores on Christmas Eve

The Brief Last-minute shoppers are finding local retailers like Safeway and Walgreens still open for final gifts, groceries, and pharmacy needs. While many shoppers reported a relaxed "Christmas spirit," others are rushing to finish food prep and gift wrapping before the holiday begins. Safeway locations will remain open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, while Walgreens continues its 24/7 schedule for those needing items on Christmas morning.



The holidays can creep up on people, making last-minute shopping a necessity.

Local perspective:

Safeway was one of the few places still open for those Christmas Eve customers and customers seemed relatively relaxed about shopping on Christmas Eve for that last stocking stuffer or side dish— some even saying they enjoy it.

Several shoppers said they were shopping for "last minute things," including gift cards, toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, and candy.

"You need that after you have the candy," a shopper said.

What they're saying:

Whether preparing a meal for family or searching for that final stocking stiffer, there's no shame in shopping on Christmas Eve.

"I don't mind. I love it. I love the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, I love it. It's the Christmas spirit," another said.

Now sometimes you need some literal spirits to keep that Christmas joy going, as some shoppers were picking up booze.

"Pie and a little bit of appetizers just to get us through," a shopper said. While another said, "alcohol." "I would definitely say family can make you want to drink a little more."

The other side:

Others were focused on getting the presents wrapped so they can go under the tree.

One shopper said he will be spending Christmas Eve wrapping some presents.

"A lot of YouTube and hopefully my girlfriend doesn't get upset about my wrapping style but I think she'll be happy with the gift and that's the important part," another added.

Dig deeper:

Last minute or not, you can't beat the feeling when you find the perfect gift for someone.

"I found this Nightmare Before Christmas little train for this girl that lives with me that's like a sister and loves the Nightmare Before Christmas."

And you really can't beat the pure joy that awaits those most excited for Santa's arrival.

What's next:

Safeway is open until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and Walgreens is keeping its 24/7 schedule this week—so if you need something in the morning, you've got a really last-minute option.