Mesa triple shooting: 1 dead, 2 juveniles arrested

The Brief Three people were shot on Dec. 23 near 40th Street and Brown Road. Police say one of the victims, a 19-year-old man, died. Two juvenile suspects were arrested.



Two suspects are in custody after a triple shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa left one person dead.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 23 near 40th Street and Brown Road.

Mesa Police say when officers got to the scene, they found two males and one female with gunshot wounds.

All three victims were taken to a hospital where one of the males, a 19-year-old, died. The other two victims are expected to survive.

What they're saying:

"Detectives have been working diligently on this investigation and, as a result, have developed probable cause to arrest two juvenile suspects," police said. "There are no outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the community."

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Map of where the shooting happened