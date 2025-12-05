AZ Rep. Adelita Grijalva says she was pepper sprayed during Tucson ICE raid

article

Arizona Rep. Adelita Grijalva says she was pepper sprayed during an immigration raid on Friday in Tucson.

Grijalva says the incident happened on Dec. 5 at a Taco Giro restaurant on the west side of the city.

What they're saying:

"Moments ago, while my staff and I were on our way to get lunch, we encountered an ICE raid taking place at one of my favorite local restaurants, Taco Giro, a small mom-and-pop restaurant that has served our community for decades on the west side of Tucson. It’s in the heart of our community – right next to a church and a pre-school. When I presented myself as a Member of Congress and asked for more information, my staff and I were pushed aside and pepper-sprayed by masked agents. While I am fine, if that is the way they treat me, how are they treating other community members who do not have the same privileges and protections that I do?

While we still do not know the full circumstances of this raid, we do know this: under the Trump Administration, communities across the country are being terrorized by a lawless agency. Our residents deserve to know whether these raids are targeting genuine public safety threats – or law-abiding neighbors who have called our communities home for decades. ICE has become a lawless agency under this Administration – operating with no transparency, no accountability, and open disregard for basic due process. No family in our community should live in fear, and I will not rest until we get clear answers and accountability," Rep. Grijalva said in a statement.

