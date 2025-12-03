Tempe Little Caesars Shooting: Court documents reveal new details on suspect

The Brief Court documents reveal new details surrounding a deadly shooting at a Little Caesars in Tempe. The shooting happened on Dec. 1 in the area of Guadalupe and Rural roads. Investigators say the suspect is the husband of one of the victims.



Court documents are revealing new details surrounding the shooting at a Little Caesars in Tempe that resulted in the deaths of two people.

The backstory:

The Dec. 1 incident happened in the area of Guadalupe and Rural roads at around 9 a.m.

Tempe Police said 27-year-old Benjamin Visser Jr. was arrested in connection to the shooting of the victims, who were employees of the restaurant. The victims were identified as 32-year-old Shaquille Simmons and 21-year-old Mary Visser.

"Benjamin and Mary were married," police said, adding that Visser Jr. believed his wife and Simmons were in a relationship. Simmons' family, however, denies that.

What We Know Now:

According to court documents we received, Visser took his wife's phone following the shooting. Visser's wife, per investigators, was on the phone with 911, reporting that she had been shot.

"[Visser] stated, ‘I just pulled a gun, and I shot two people. Please help me. Please help me. Please,’" read a portion of the court documents. "The caller states his name is Benjamin, and said he put the gun on the ground. He continues to say he needs help, and he is at Little Caesars."

Police said officers arrived immediately, as they were on an unrelated call at the intersection of Guadalupe and Rural roads and heard the gunshots. Visser was seen by an officer who was turning into the strip mall's parking lot, and was immediately detained.

"While officers were detaining [Visser], other officers began treating [Mary Visser] for her injuries," investigators wrote. "[Mary Visser] stated to officers that her husband shot her. The statement was captured on body worn camera," a portion of the court documents state.

It should be noted that both of the victims' names were removed from court documents we received. However, the victims were clearly identified in the documents as the suspect's wife and the wife's co-worker.

As for Simmons, investigators said he was found on another side of the building where the Little Caesars is located. Simmons was already unconscious by the time police found him.

Dig deeper:

Investigators said based on surveillance video they got from the Little Caesar's, Simmons arrived at the store alone, and was about to reach the front entrance when Visser and Visser's wife arrived.

"[Visser] immediately shoots [Simmons], who falls in front of the door, before shooting [Mary Visser], who is in the parking lot roadway," read a portion of the court documents. [Simmons] then stands up and runs east on the sidewalk, and it appears [Visser] shoots at [Simmons] again. [Visser] then begins pacing the parking lot and walks up to [Mary Visser] again and shoots her an additional time while she was on the ground."

Investigators also said according to witnesses from a nearby business, Visser would arrive with his wife for her shift over the past several weeks, and then sit outside on a bench watching her for the entire shift.

"They said one time, [Visser] was inside of their business when he observed [Mary Visser] talking to [Simmons] outside and, in a rage, exited and slammed their door so hard they thought the glass was going to shatter," read a portion of the court documents. "According to them, [Visser] then confronted [Simmons[ outside for speaking to Mary Visser]."

Investigators that the manager of the Little Caesars also told them that on Nov. 30, Visser was at the business and accused his wife's coworkers of sleeping with her.

"The manager provided additional details about [Visser] consistently harassing [Simmons], to the point another employee had asked if they should do something about it."

According to police, they did not receive a call about the Nov. 30 incident.

"Detectives were informed the manager ‘shooed’ him off," read a portion of the court documents.

What The Suspect Said:

Officials said in an interview that was conducted after Visser was read his Miranda rights, Visser told investigators that he and his wife had an argument all morning about finances and Visser getting a job.

"He stated when he walked her to work, he ‘blacked out’ and does not remember anything that happened," investigators wrote. "When he ‘came to,’ he was holding a gun in his hand and saw his wife, shot, on the ground yelling for help. He stated he tried to call 911 but was on a busy signal, so he took her phone since she was already speaking with 911."

Investigators said during the interview, Visser said he has mental illnesses, but does not know what he was diagnosed with. Visser also said he has not taken medication since he was between the ages of 16 and 18.

"When asked about receiving mental health assistance, [Visser] stated he has tried, but had been refused because he is not addicted to drugs," read a portion of the court documents.

According to officials, Visser gave contradictory answers at times during the interview.

What's next:

Court documents state that Visser is accused of two counts of first degree murder (A.R.S. 13-1105A1).

A judge has set a $2 million cash-only bond for Visser. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 11.