PD: Woman accuses husband of shooting at her, then turning the gun on himself

The Phoenix Police Department is detailing an incident where a woman was shot at by her husband, then not long after, he attempted to take his own life.

What we know:

The Feb. 2 incident happened near Union Hills Drive and 19th Avenue around 2:45 p.m.

Officers responded to the area for an aggravated assault and when officers arrived, they found a woman who said her husband shot at her, then fled. She wasn't struck.

"With the assistance of the Phoenix Air Unit, SAU, and drones, the man's vehicle was located. As officers were attempting to check the vehicle, the man shot himself," Phoenix Police Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.

Resources:

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Support in Spanish is also available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org .

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788. A live online chat is also available.

The free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Every call is confidential, and you can remain anonymous.