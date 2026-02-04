Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 4 latest updates

The Brief Pima County Sheriff's Department investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home against her will between the evening of Jan. 31 and the morning of Feb. 1. Guthrie was reported missing after her family members were notified that she didn't show up to church. Nancy is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Authorities are investigating possible ransom notes that were sent to TMZ and local TV stations in Tucson.



From reports of ransom notes to blood found outside her Tucson-area home, the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, has entered its fourth day.

Wednesday, Feb. 4 updates:

8:07 a.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says no suspects or persons of interest have been identified.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," PCSD said. "Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie. Detectives are working closely with the Guthrie family. While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation."

The backstory:

Nancy was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. She was reported missing the following day after her family members were notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

"Family went to her residence in Tucson, AZ and Nancy was not in the home," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. "All her personal belongings, to include her wallet, cell phone and vehicle were still there, but she was nowhere to be found."

Authorities say Guthrie is without her necessary medication. She's described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall and 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, is missing after she was last seen on Jan. 31 at her Catalina Foothills home. (PCSD; Getty Images)

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has since released new details about the investigation, saying more than a hundred detectives are working the case in coordination with search and rescue, the FBI and other local and national law enforcement agencies.

Nanos said evidence at the home suggests Guthrie was taken against her will, likely during the overnight hours. The department has not disclosed information regarding any possible injuries she may have sustained.

What they're saying:

Nancy is the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Savannah released a statement on Feb. 2, thanking the public for their prayers.

Related article

"we believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.

Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.

we need you.

‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord." a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us.’

bring her home."

NBC Sports confirmed Savannah will not be part of the network's coverage of the Winter Olympics "as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time."

Ransom notes

Dig deeper:

On Feb. 3, TMZ and KOLD 13 News in Tucson reported that they received ransom notes in connection with Guthrie's disappearance.

An email sent to KOLD reportedly included a deadline and a demand for a specific amount of money for Guthrie’s safe return. The station turned the email over to the PCSD, which is working with the FBI to determine the note’s credibility.

"We are aware of reports circulating about possible ransom note(s) related to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie. All tips and leads are being taken seriously and are forwarded directly to our detectives, who are coordinating with the FBI. We encourage anyone with information or tips to submit them," the sheriff's office said.

Despite the reported ransom notes, the sheriff's department says there's "no credible information" that Guthrie was targeted.

Related article

Blood found at scene

FOX 10 video at Guthrie's home showed blood on the ground outside the front door. Nanos says his investigators have recovered DNA evidence from Guthrie's home and the samples were sent to a Phoenix lab for rapid testing. While some forensic results have been returned, officials said none have identified a person of interest.

Missing camera

Guthrie's home is equipped with several cameras. The base of a doorbell camera was seen at the front door, but the camera itself is missing. It's unknown how long the camera has been missing or why it was removed.

Local perspective:

A candlelight vigil for Guthrie will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Saint Phillips's in the Hills Episcopal Church.

The church is located at 4440 N. Campbell Avenue in Tucson.

What's next:

The sheriff's department will hold its next briefing on the case at 11 a.m. MST on Feb. 5.

You can watch the news conference live on our YouTube channel.

Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos speaks to the media on February 3, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. He was answering questions about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

What you can do:

A tipline was created for the community to submit information regarding this case – including photos and videos.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen