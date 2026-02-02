Nancy Guthrie: Mom of 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie reported missing in AZ

The Brief Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on the evening of Jan. 31. Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Anyone with information on Nancy's whereabouts should dial 911.



The mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie has been reported missing in southern Arizona.

What we know:

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31 at her home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue outside of Tucson, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

It's unknown what clothing Guthrie was wearing. She's described as being 5'5", weighing 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

‘We do in fact have a crime’

Dig deeper:

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said during a Sunday news conference that "concerning circumstances were found," which has led to homicide detectives investigating the case.

"It's not standard. Typically, our homicide team comes out when we have a homicide, a body," he said.

(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

In an update on Monday, Sheriff Nanos said there is evidence of a crime.

"We do in fact have a crime scene, we do in fact have a crime," he said.

Nanos added that Guthrie does not have her medication.

What they're saying:

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

"On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support," Savannah Guthrie wrote in a statement. "Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900."

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Guthrie's whereabouts should dial 911.

Map of area where Guthrie was last seen