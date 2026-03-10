NAU student's autopsy reveals BAC of 5x legal limit after fraternity hazing event

The Brief An 18-year-old NAU student, Colin Daniel Martinez, died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level of 0.425%—more than five times the legal limit. The death occurred after a fraternity "rush" event where pledges were allegedly forced to consume large amounts of vodka, leading to three arrests on hazing charges. The Delta Tau Delta fraternity has suspended operations as the investigation into the January 31 incident and the actions of its executive board continues.



The Northern Arizona Student who was found unresponsive at a fraternity house party in January died of alcohol poisoning, according to the medical examiner.

What we know:

The student was identified as 18-year-old Colin Daniel Martinez.

An autopsy from the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office revealed the teen's cause of death to be alcohol poisoning, and his blood-alcohol level to be 0.425%, more than five times the legal limit.

The backstory:

Flagstaff Police found Martinez unresponsive 8:44 a.m. on Jan. 31 in a home on South Pinegrove Road, approximately a mile from campus. He had attended a rush event for the Delta Tau Delta fraternity on the night of Jan. 30, where four students, including the victim, were reportedly chosen as pledges and given a handle of vodka to finish together.

Martinez was seen drinking more than a third of the bottle before he and others began vomiting. The group was then given a second handle of vodka, which the victim reportedly drank more of than the other students. Throughout the night, witnesses reported hearing unusual snoring, breathing, and gagging sounds.

Documents stated that some attendees began Googling the symptoms of alcohol poisoning online and adjusted the victim’s sleeping position while checking his pulse. When the student had noticeably stopped breathing, 911 was called.

Three members of the fraternity's executive board: new member educator Carter Eslick, 20; vice president Ryan Creech, 20; and treasurer Riley Cass, 20, were arrested.

What's next:

Delta Tau Delta suspended operations in February following the allegations.

All three members arrested face charges of hazing and were booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility.