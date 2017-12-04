Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh video

Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?