Newsmaker Saturday: Michael Kurtenbach, Amy Walsh
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to Executive Assistant Chief Michael Kurtenbach of the Phoenix Police about the department stepping up to deploy body cameras on officers in the hopes of transparency and answer more fully to the public following a traffic stop that went viral in June 2019. Part 2: John talks to Northern Arizona University professor Amy Walsh about wildfires. Are the fires in Arizona getting worse and if so, why?
NAU football player found dead in Flagstaff home
Northern Arizona University Athletics says one of their football players passed away over the weekend.
DPS encourages students to pursue career in law enforcement
Students are getting a first-hand look at what it's like to be an officer of the law -- a first of its kind partnership between the Department of Public Safety and Northern Arizona University. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
NAU Police: Men posing as maintenance workers to enter dorm rooms
Police at NAU are asking students to be on alert, after several men tried to scam their way into dorm rooms. FOX 10's Steve Krafft reports.
Arizona students competing in second round of a Hyperloop competition put on by SpaceX
A group of Arizona students are involved in developing what could be the transportation of the future - the Hyperloop. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Mistrial declared in NAU shooting trial
A mistrial has been declared in the fatal shooting trial of Steven Jones, after the jury was not able to reach a verdict.
Judge denies motion for mistrial in NAU shooting trial
A judge has denied a motion for a mistrial in the deadly Northern Arizona University shooting trial.
Defendant in Northern Arizona Univ. shooting back on the stand
The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded is back on the witness stand.
Defendant in Northern Arizona Univ. shooting back on stand
The man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault in the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded has finished testifying. FOX 10's Ron Hoon reports.
Accused Northern Arizona University shooter testifies
A man charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the 2015 shootings that left one Northern Arizona University student dead and three others wounded is on the witness stand.