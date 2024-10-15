Infestation of bats forces hundreds of NAU students to move out of dorm rooms

The Brief A bat infestation at an NAU dorm has forced hundreds of students to move into apartments. Some students had to be treated for rabies. NAU is hoping to reopen the dorm next year.



Bats are still flying in a Northern Arizona University dorm, causing hundreds of students to move out.

The university says a small number of students had to be treated for rabies.

The good thing is that these students don't have to worry about bats anymore. They have been moved to apartments close to the university and some even have their own bedrooms.

"I was concerned like every other parent should be concerned. Honestly, at first I thought it was a joke," said Rona Dayyan, an NAU parent.

NAU students say they saw several bats flying in and around Mountain View Hall for weeks.

"When I was taking out the trash at night, they would be awake and flying around. I would see them outside and I think in the lobby one time I saw them on the ceiling but never in my room," said Aubrie Scalaro a sophomore at NAU.

The school says in September a bat tested positive for rabies and a pest control contractor was called to remedy the issue.

"They were sending us emails like fluff out your blankets, check in dark spots in your room to make sure there are no bats and if you wake up and you were bitten, to call animal control. So that was a little scary," Scalaro said.

By early October, NAU moved about 550 students out of the building.

"But it was very quick, like the next day they said we were moving out. So, it was a quick turnaround," Scalaro said.

"The amount of students that they have to move in the short period of time, I honestly think they did the best they could" Dayyan said.

Sophomore Aubrie Scalaro says she got the ideal set up.

"I'm still with the same people and we all have our own room and bathroom now. So, it's very different because we were in a dorm sharing bathrooms, sharing rooms. So it was very different," Scalaro added.

But that's not the case for every student that was displaced. In a statement, NAU said, "A small number of the 550+ students moved into apartments where an existing resident was present."

NAU also told FOX 10 they are assessing what remediation measures are necessary.

Students will stay at apartments for the rest of the school year.

NAU says their goal is to re-open Mountain View Hall next year.