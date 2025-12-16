'RAPID' Act would lift daytime speed limits on some rural highways in Arizona

The Brief Arizona Rep. Nick Kupper is proposing the RAPID Act (HB 2059) to lift speed limits during the day on qualifying rural interstates. The legislation calls for a pilot program to test the change on a section of I-8 south of Casa Grande. The proposal is receiving backlash from local drivers who fear lifting the limits will lead to more reckless and dangerous driving.



Fasten your seatbelts, because some of Arizona's more rural highways may soon ditch their speed limits, as part of proposed legislation up for discussion at the Statehouse this next session.

Local perspective:

We drove all the way down to Interstate 8 south of Casa Grande, to get a preview of the stretch of highway where the derestricted speed limits may be tested.

It is a lot less busy than these interstates near Phoenix, but drivers are more concerned about people taking what they say are already bad driving habits and amplifying them with speed.

"I think no speed limit is a bad idea," one driver said.

"I think that's crazy," another added.

"I have no idea what that guy's thinking!"

The Proposed Legislation:

Trust your fellow driver — that's the message behind Arizona state Rep. Nick Kupper's proposed legislation regarding speed limits, or a lack thereof, along some rural Arizona highways.

Kupper authored House Bill 2059, called the Reasonable and Prudent Interstate Driving Act, or RAPID Act, which could lift speed limits during the day on qualifying rural interstates, starting with a pilot program along a section of I-8.

What they're saying:

Some Arizona drivers say they can't trust others to drive safely, even with speed limits intact.

"They don't know how to drive. And it's scary," a driver said.

When asked about the year-long test, a driver said, "I don't think they should mess with it period."

Kupper, told FOX 10 in a statement, said he is modeling this off of similar "reasonable and prudent" practices in Montana and Germany.

"Both found that roughly 83% of drivers stayed around 77 mph because that’s where they feel comfortable. Drivers in these zones tend to keep a closer relative speed to each other compared to speed limit zones which is a major factor in why these zones are actually safer."

Dig deeper:

A Montana resident visiting Arizona said drivers are a bit more slow, laid back and more courteous. But said Arizona is hectic, and that driver's seem to be in a hurry.

That reputation is not something these drivers think will improve with no speed limit to abide by.

"Too fast, tailgaters, unbelievable," one driver said.

"If it's 70, 75, go that. No more, no more," another added.

"I think there should be a speed limit. There's a lot of people that don't do the speed on that road and I've seen a lot of wrecks over there."

At night, the speed limit on these stretches would be 80 miles an hour, so this would just be a daytime derestriction.

What's next:

This legislation will be monitored once session starts up in January.