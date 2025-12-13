High-speed collision kills 2, including child, in Mesa: police

The Brief A high-speed, multiple-vehicle crash in Mesa on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two people, including a juvenile passenger. The collision occurred near 1860 W. Southern Avenue when a speeding car rear-ended another vehicle, causing it to burst into flames. Police have stated that no charges will be filed in connection with the incident.



Mesa Police are investigating a double fatal collision involving a child on Saturday.

What we know:

Just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, officers responded to the crash near 1860 West Southern Avenue.

According to investigators, a vehicle traveling westbound at a high rate of speed when it slammed into the back of another vehicle that had been driving out of a private drive. The collision caused the rear-ended vehicle to catch fire.

The driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A juvenile passenger in the second vehicle also was pronounced dead.

Dig deeper:

Police said several other people were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, as the crash resulted in multiple collisions.

Three officers were also treated for minor injuries after responding to the collision. They were later released.

There will be no charges filed in this incident, according to the police department.

What we don't know:

The extent of the "minor injuries" of those involved in the crash were not disclosed. The victim's and driver's identity were not made known.

Map of the collision location.