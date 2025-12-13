Doorbell cam captures man pointing gun, mass shooting leaves 2 dead | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From a terrifying moment of an armed man showing up at the front door of a Phoenix home, to a mass shooting at a university that has left at least two people dead, here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, December 13, 2025.
1. Home security camera captures unknown suspect pointing gun at front door of Phoenix home
A Phoenix couple was targeted by an unknown man who was caught on camera pointing a gun at their front door.
2. At least 2 killed in mass shooting at Brown University
Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter on the campus of Brown University in Rhode Island.
3. 2 killed, including juvenile, in overnight crash, car fire in Mesa
A high-speed, multiple-vehicle crash in Mesa on Saturday resulted in the deaths of two people, including a juvenile passenger.
4. Thousands walk to raise money, spirits of patients at Phoenix Children's Hospital
Thousands have gathered to raise both money and the spirits of patients staying at Phoenix Children's Hospital, uplifting the kids and their families during the holiday season. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz reports.
5. Arizona Democrats ask Congress to look into ICE actions
Arizona Democrats are calling for a congressional investigation after Rep. Adelita Grijalva claimed to have been pepper-sprayed during an ICE raid outside of Tucson restaurant earlier this month.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
Saturday's high was only a few degrees short of hitting the record for this time of year. FOX 10's Ashley Loaeza has more on the slightly warmer temperatures we can expect for the rest of the weekend.
