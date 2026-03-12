Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking highs expected soon in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Here we go! A major warming pattern begins today and lasts through at least next week.
After capping in the 70s on Tuesday and 80s on Wednesday, our forecast high temperatures around the Valley return to the 90s this Thursday.
Thursday, Friday & the Weekend:
A ridge of high pressure will continue shift eastward toward Arizona over the next few days. As this happens, our high temperatures will sit tight in the low to middle 90s. The forecast high reaches 93 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday, too. Aside from a few passing clouds this Saturday into Sunday, it will be fairly sunny and totally dry. Both Friday and Sunday are looking to break records, with near record temperatures on Saturday.
Triple Digits Next Week?:
A secondary ridge of high pressure will build up over the southwest next week. Unfortunately, this ridge looks particularly strong and will strengthen right atop Arizona through next week.
Our temperatures are likely to hit triple digits next week in the Valley thanks to this abnormally strong ridge. This will be the first 100 degree or warmer stretch in Phoenix of 2026. Additionally, the current record for earliest 100 degrees day in Phoenix is March 26, set in 1988. So, we're expecting to set a new major heat record as we're forecasting 100 degrees by next Wednesday.
The forecast continues with triple digits from Wednesday through the following weekend.
Big picture view:
There isn't much relief in sight, as no rain is in the forecast. Unfortunately, this also means our dwindling snowpack will suffer to survive through next week.
The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.
What are Heat Emergencies?
Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps
Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin
Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious
What to do
- Get person into shade or cool location
- Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
- Sip cool water if person is alert
- For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
- *If symptoms worsen, call 911
What not to do
- Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
- Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
- Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat
Know your limitations
- Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
- Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
- Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
- Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return
Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke
The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings
- Find a cooling center/hydration station
- Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
- Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
- Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
- Check the UV Index
- Check the heat risk map
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the FOX 10 Weather Experts.