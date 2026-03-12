Arizona weather forecast: Record-breaking highs expected soon in Phoenix

The Brief A major warming pattern begins on Thursday in Arizona and will continue all next week. Record-breaking heat is possible beginning Friday in Phoenix, with highs in the 90s throughout the weekend. Next week will be even warmer, with 100-degree highs in the forecast for the first time in 2026.



Here we go! A major warming pattern begins today and lasts through at least next week.

After capping in the 70s on Tuesday and 80s on Wednesday, our forecast high temperatures around the Valley return to the 90s this Thursday.

Thursday, Friday & the Weekend:

A ridge of high pressure will continue shift eastward toward Arizona over the next few days. As this happens, our high temperatures will sit tight in the low to middle 90s. The forecast high reaches 93 on Friday, 92 on Saturday and 93 on Sunday, too. Aside from a few passing clouds this Saturday into Sunday, it will be fairly sunny and totally dry. Both Friday and Sunday are looking to break records, with near record temperatures on Saturday.

Triple Digits Next Week?:

A secondary ridge of high pressure will build up over the southwest next week. Unfortunately, this ridge looks particularly strong and will strengthen right atop Arizona through next week.

Our temperatures are likely to hit triple digits next week in the Valley thanks to this abnormally strong ridge. This will be the first 100 degree or warmer stretch in Phoenix of 2026. Additionally, the current record for earliest 100 degrees day in Phoenix is March 26, set in 1988. So, we're expecting to set a new major heat record as we're forecasting 100 degrees by next Wednesday.

The forecast continues with triple digits from Wednesday through the following weekend.

Big picture view:

There isn't much relief in sight, as no rain is in the forecast. Unfortunately, this also means our dwindling snowpack will suffer to survive through next week.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

