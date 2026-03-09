Midwest tornadoes: At least 8 killed as severe weather season begins

The Brief At least eight people are dead and dozens injured following a violent outbreak of tornadoes and severe storms stretching from Oklahoma to Michigan. Extreme damage was reported in Beggs, Oklahoma, where a married couple was killed, and in Michigan, where at least four fatalities occurred. The National Weather Service is currently analyzing ground data to determine the exact number and strength of the tornadoes that touched down.



Deadly storms slammed the Midwest over the weekend, stretching from Oklahoma to Michigan and impacting more than 90 million people.

In the rural pockets just outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma—about 30 miles to the southwest in Beggs—gravel roads now lead to scenes of devastation. Emergency vehicles lined the area after a twister moved through Friday night, killing two people and injuring two others.

What we know:

The visuals are remarkable, with roofs literally ripped off of homes, leaving interiors exposed. Officials noted that while the area is not overly populated, the destruction is significant. A married couple lost their lives during the Friday storm.

The backstory:

First responders remained on the scene until at least 4 a.m. Saturday, working through severe thunderstorms, lightning, hailstones, and rain to search for additional victims. Aerial footage of the local farmland shows structures and debris fields strewn in every direction for hundreds of yards.

Beggs was not the only area hit. In western Oklahoma, a mother and daughter were killed by a tornado on Thursday, bringing the total death toll in Oklahoma to four.

Just north of downtown Tulsa, neighborhoods were ripped up with trees uprooted onto vehicles and homes. Residents have begun the process of removing debris and using chainsaws to clear trees, while others work to shore up roofs on businesses and houses. The American Red Cross and other aid groups are on the ground providing assistance to those displaced by the storms.

In Michigan, at least four people are dead and dozens more are injured. In total, eight people have lost their lives in this severe weather outbreak. The National Weather Service is still analyzing data on the ground and at headquarters to determine the full scope of the activity over the past several days.

What's next:

As the severe weather season begins in the Southern Plains, Great Plains, and the South, experts expect more activity. Another round of severe weather could potentially hit the same area later this week.