Volunteers rush to transport shelter animals threatened by Barry out of storm's path
A multistate rescue effort helped secure and transport more than 120 cats and dogs to safety on Friday, removing them from shelters in Louisiana in anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry.
Woman speaks out after spotting funnel cloud over Valley
A funnel cloud has been spotted over the Valley as rain and snow are expected to hit Arizona through Wednesday. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Payson residents head for grocery stores before the snowstorm
As a big winter storm heads for parts of Northern Arizona, people rushed to the grocery stores before they get snowed in. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Businesses dealing with flood damage following rain from remnants of Rosa
Many Valley businesses are still reeling from Tuesday's flood, and they're gearing up for more rain later this week. FOX 10's Jenniver Auh reports.
Driver captures video of driving in the latest monsoon storm
Video Courtesy: Adam Pratt. Video was taken in Florence.
5pm Weather Forecast - 8/25/17
Fox 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Hurricane Harvey likely to boost gas prices for US drivers
Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit a refinery-rich stretch of the Gulf Coast and U.S. drivers could soon see the impact at the gas pump.
5pm Weather Forecast - 7/29/17
Fox 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.