WNBA fans blindsided by extreme heat but finding ways to deal with it

Published  July 20, 2024 5:54pm MST
Visitors here for WNBA stunned by high temperatures

As thousands descended upon Phoenix for the WNBA All-Star game, many were unprepared for the high temperatures that have been a mainstay this summer. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has the story.

PHOENIX - Visiting basketball fans are squaring off against the excessive heat.

"I'm excited, you know, big WNBA fan, but I forgot that it's triple digits out here during the summer and so I wasn't prepared," visitor Nicole Jackson said.

The change in temps, even from just one state over in California, can be intimidating.

"Living near Los Angeles we're living near the water so we get that breeze coming in, so yeah as soon as I stepped foot here I almost suffocated a little bit, it was, yeah, it was a lot," said Jackson.

 Theresa Chan was in town visiting from San Francisco. 

"Twice the heat. We don't get any kind of heat like this in San Francisco. We're lucky if we get up to 60," she said. 

"It's very different, with the humidity it's something different. Me and the heat are not compatible at all," said Vickie Gutierrez, visiting from Las Vegas.

And midwesterners are learning less humidity doesn't make for a cooler feel.

"I like the area, it's just dry heat so when you go outside it's like a sauna. You've gotta learn how to deal with it," said Chicagoan JB.

Some fans choose to stay close to the Footprint Center to get out of the sun.