2 men try stealing from Chandler store to give sons Christmas gifts: court docs

The Brief Two men were arrested on Christmas Eve for allegedly attempting to shoplift over $1,800 in merchandise from a Chandler SCHEELS. Police say both suspects admitted they were stealing items to give to their sons as Christmas gifts. Both men face organized retail theft charges, and officers reportedly found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia during the arrests.



Two men were arrested on Christmas Eve after police said they tried shoplifting $2,000 worth of merchandise from SCHEELS Sporting Goods in Chandler.

What we know:

According to court documents, the men, identified as 30-year-old Michael Thompson and 30-year-old Joseph Gonzales, were spotted by loss prevention staff at the store located at 3199 West Chandler Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Thompson was seen using a black duffle bag, which he had allegedly stolen from the store, as a container to conceal additional merchandise. He reportedly admitted to stealing the bag and using it to hide items he intended to give to his son as a gift.

During a search, officers also found what Thompson claimed to be methamphetamine and fentanyl, along with drug paraphernalia.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, Gonzales was found with a backpack containing concealed merchandise and three baseball bats. Asset protection staff reported seeing Gonzales hide a baseball bat in his pants. Police also found him with an oil burner with residue consistent with methamphetamine use.

After his arrest, Gonzales claimed to have consumed fentanyl and was taken to a hospital before being booked into jail.

By the numbers:

Gonzales told officers he was trying to steal the items for his son for Christmas. He claimed to have $493, and after going over his budget, he decided to steal additional items.

The total value of the items was $1,811.13.

What's next:

Both men are facing charges of organized retail theft. Gonzales faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

