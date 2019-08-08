Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82
Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 103-82 on Sunday. Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix. The Mystics (14-7) had their five-game win streak snapped. Turner and Mitchell scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix a 60-41 lead late in the second quarter. Griner scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half. The Mercury (11-10) shot a season-high 58.2% from the field and had 28 assists on 39 field goals. They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers and made all 13 free-throw attempts. Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics.
Brittney Griner scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 33.9 seconds left, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Wednesday.
Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Saturday night.
Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Indiana Fever their sixth straight loss, 95-77 on Tuesday night.
Phoenix Mercury to play at Veterans Memorial Coliseum for 2020 season
Since their first season in 1997, the Phoenix Mercury has been playing at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Downtown Phoenix, but things are going to change next season for the WNBA team.
