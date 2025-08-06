Expand / Collapse search
Man arrested for throwing sex toy at Phoenix Mercury crowd, court docs say

Published  August 6, 2025 8:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Kaden Lopez is accused of bringing a sex toy to a Phoenix Mercury game and throwing it at the seats in front of him.
    • A man and his young niece were hit by what's described as a "green dildo."
    • Lopez was booked into jail on suspicion of several charges, including assault.

PHOENIX - 18-year-old Kaden Lopez was arrested while at a Phoenix Mercury game after police say he threw a sex toy toward the seats in front of him, hitting a man and his niece.

What we know:

The Aug. 5 incident was captured on video, police say, showing a "green dildo" hitting a man and his 9-year-old niece.

"Video footage shows Lopez, sitting in his seat, he retrieves the green dildo from his sweater front pocket then throws the dildo forward. He then stands up and leaves the area," a court document read.

A witness who volunteers in the arena said they followed Lopez, tackled him as he tried to leave and waited for police to arrive.

"The adult male victim was interviewed. He stated he was watching the WNBA game with his 9-year-old niece, when something hit his back then fell to the
ground next to them. He realized the object that hit him was a dildo. He desires prosecution," the court document read.

Lopez reportedly was sorry and said that it was a "stupid prank that was trending on social media." Documents state that he bought the sex toy the day before just to take it to the game.

Kaden Lopez

What's next:

Lopez was booked into jail on suspicion of disorderly conduct, assault and public display of explicit sexual material.

The WNBA and PHX Arena both want Lopez to be prosecuted for disorderly conduct.

The Source

  • Maricopa County court documents.

