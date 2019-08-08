Houston Texans donate $100K to El Paso victims
In the wake of the mass shooting in El Paso, the Houston Texans are donating $100,000 to benefit the victims of the tragedy.
White Sox, Yankees to play at 'Field of Dreams' in 2020
Major League Baseball is going to build it -- and the White Sox and Yankees are coming to Iowa.
Cards' Kyler Murray getting ready for 1st preseason game
The Arizona Cardinals don't often get much buzz for preseason games.
Kaepernick shares workout video, says he's 'still ready', but denied work
This Wednesday may have been Dwight Clark Day at 49ers’ Training Camp, but former 49er Colin Kaepernick was the center of attention on social media for a workout video he posted saying he’s been denied work in the NFL for 889 days.
2 senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries
Illinois’ two senators continued their pressure campaign on Major League Baseball to be more proactive about fan safety at ballparks, urging greater transparency about how often and how seriously fans are hurt by foul balls.
NCAA says no football injury reports this season
Standardized injury reports will not be implemented across college football this season after the NCAA explored the possibility in response to the rise of legalized sports betting.
Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82
Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 103-82 on Sunday. Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix. The Mystics (14-7) had their five-game win streak snapped. Turner and Mitchell scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix a 60-41 lead late in the second quarter. Griner scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half. The Mercury (11-10) shot a season-high 58.2% from the field and had 28 assists on 39 field goals. They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers and made all 13 free-throw attempts. Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics.
New-look Arizona Cardinals preparing for preseason debut
The new-look Arizona Cardinals will take the field for the first time in the preseason this week though first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury is being cagey about heralded rookie Kyler Murray.
Cards’ Kyler Murray getting ready for 1st preseason game
The Arizona Cardinals don’t often get much buzz for preseason games.
Mercury keep Wings winless on the road, 69-64
Brittney Griner scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 33.9 seconds left, and the Phoenix Mercury held off the Dallas Wings 69-64 on Wednesday.
Brittney Griner scores 17 points, Mercury beat Wings 70-66
Brittney Griner had 17 points and eight rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 70-66 on Saturday night.
Griner, Bonner each score 22, Mercury beat Fever 95-77
Brittney Griner and DeWanna Bonner each scored 22 points and the Phoenix Mercury handed the Indiana Fever their sixth straight loss, 95-77 on Tuesday night.
Cardinals hide 100 footballs throughout Arizona; one comes with season tickets
The Arizona Cardinals have hidden 100 customized footballs throughout the state as part of a campaign that celebrates 100 years of NFL football, and one lucky person will win season tickets for 2019!
Age not a factor for 93-year-old Mesa billiards player
In Mesa, there's a 93-year-old man who knows everything there is to know about pool.
Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witness convention
The stadium will welcome many people for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention this weekend. Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to pack Chase Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, some will be coming from overseas. For those in attendance, the conference comes during a trying time for the country.
Arizona Cardinals to debut new food options this coming season
The Arizona Cardinals are rolling out a brand-new menu for the upcoming season, and they have everything from BBQ, giant hotdogs to vegan options.
Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype
Kyler Murray doesn't expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn't giving away hints on how the offense will look.
Nevada city tried to get Arizona Diamondbacks to relocate
The city of Henderson reportedly tried to lure the Arizona Diamondbacks to southern Nevada and even had sketches of a proposed retractable-roof baseball stadium.
Family stumbles upon Cardinals backpack with wrong team name
Mistakes happen, but a Valley family caught a pretty big mistake at the store — one that would make any football fan cringe. A pair of Arizona Cardinals backpacks, hanging from the shelves of a Valley Walmart. But one was not like the other.
All Aces: Astros get Greinke in trade with Diamondbacks
The most stunning deal done at this year's trade deadline didn't come together until the final 20 minutes, and the result is a starting rotation that's sure to be long remembered.