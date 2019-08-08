2 senators ask MLB for data on foul ball injuries

Illinois’ two senators continued their pressure campaign on Major League Baseball to be more proactive about fan safety at ballparks, urging greater transparency about how often and how seriously fans are hurt by foul balls.

Griner, Mercury cruise past Mystics, 103-82

Brittney Griner had 26 points, nine rebounds, a career-high eight assists and four blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 103-82 on Sunday.  Leilani Mitchell made five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, and Yvonne Turner, who hit 4 of 5 from behind the arc, added a career-high 22 points for Phoenix.  The Mystics (14-7) had their five-game win streak snapped.  Turner and Mitchell scored five points apiece during a 14-2 run that gave Phoenix a 60-41 lead late in the second quarter. Griner scored 23 points on 10-of-11 shooting in the first half. The Mercury (11-10) shot a season-high 58.2% from the field and had 28 assists on 39 field goals. They tied their season high with 12 3-pointers and made all 13 free-throw attempts. Elena Delle Donne and Emma Meesseman scored 18 points apiece for the Mystics.

Chase Field to host Jehovah's Witness convention video

The stadium will welcome many people for a Jehovah’s Witnesses Convention this weekend. Organizers are expecting 40,000 people to pack Chase Field on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, some will be coming from overseas. For those in attendance, the conference comes during a trying time for the country.

Cardinals' Murray focused on playing well amid rookie hype

Kyler Murray doesn't expect to play much next Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals open the preseason at home against the Los Angeles Chargers. And much like first-year coach Kliff Kingsbury, the No. 1 overall pick isn't giving away hints on how the offense will look.