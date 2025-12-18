Where to watch the Arizona Cardinals: Week 16

article

The Brief The Arizona Cardinals play their final home game of the season in Week 16. On Dec. 21, the Cardinals host the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Sunday's game can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST on FOX 10 Phoenix.



The Arizona Cardinals will play at home for the final time this season when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16 at State Farm Stadium.

Arizona has lost 11 of its past 12 games, including six straight. Last week, they fell on the road to the Houston Texans, 40-20.

The Falcons (5-9) rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, 29-28.

The Cardinals and Falcons have both been eliminated from the playoffs.

Here is a look at the schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX this weekend.

Week 16 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Dec. 18

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks: 6:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Saturday, Dec. 20

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders: 3 p.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears: 6:20 p.m. MST (FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 21

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Jets at New Orleans Saints: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants: 11 a.m. MST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins: 11 a.m. MST (CBS)

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals: 2:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos: 2:05 p.m. MST (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Houston Texans: 2:25 p.m. MST (CBS)

New England Patriots at Baltimore Ravens: 6:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 22

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts: 6:15 p.m. MST (ESPN)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchups and talk to key players and coaches.