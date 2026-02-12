Phoenix leaders mourn 'heartbreaking' loss of court official Susan Hawkins

article

What we know:

It happened on Feb. 11 at around 4:20 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Adams Street, the police department said.

"Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, later identified as 60-year-old Susan Hawkins, with serious injuries. Phoenix Fire personnel provided medical aid and transported her to a local hospital where she was later pronounced deceased. The truck involved in the crash remained at the scene," Phoenix Police Sgt. Jen Zak said.

Preliminary information suggests the driver was turning when it struck Hawkins, who was walking north from a parking structure's elevators.

Map of the area where the incident happened

‘Her death is a tragic accident and heartbreaking for our City'

What they're saying:

"Today, we are mourning the sudden loss of Susan Hawkins. Her death is a tragic accident and heartbreaking for our City. Susan devoted her career to public service, and she carried that responsibility with care, fairness, and quiet strength. In Phoenix Municipal Court, she was especially impactful in hearing cases involving our Neighborhood Services Department. It’s work that rarely makes headlines but directly improves the quality of life for our residents. By addressing blight and resolving code violations, Susan helped families reclaim their neighborhoods and restore safety and dignity to communities across Phoenix. Susan’s service made a difference in ways many people may never fully realize, but residents and businesses across Phoenix benefit from every day. She will be deeply missed and her commitment to our community will not be forgotten. Beyond her professional service, Susan Hawkins was the heart of a large, loving family. Today, we hold her family especially close in our thoughts and prayers as they navigate an unimaginable loss," said Phoenix Councilwoman Ann O'Brien.

Phoenix Councilwoman Laura Pastor also released a statement about Hawkins' passing.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Susan Hawkins, a Municipal Court Hearing Officer and longtime City of Phoenix employee, following an accident yesterday afternoon. Susan dedicated decades of service to Phoenix, first joining the City in 1993. Her commitment to public service leaves a lasting impact, and her passing is deeply felt across our City family. I am grateful to our first responders and City leadership for their response and support during this difficult time. I extend my sincere condolences to Susan’s family, friends, and colleagues, and hope they are surrounded by strength and love as they grieve," she said.