Arizona weather forecast: Latest storm bringing rain, snow to the state

The Brief A new weather system will move into Arizona on Friday, bringing rain to the Valley and light snow to high-elevation areas including Flagstaff. Highs in the Phoenix area will drop to 71 degrees Friday before rebounding to 75 degrees under sunny skies Saturday. While Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain mostly dry, a second storm system is forecast to bring additional rain and snow chances to the state starting Monday afternoon.



Change is here! We're tracking rain and snow showers this Friday.

Friday and the Weekend:

An area of low pressure is passing through our state from the west, as another system is shifting up over Arizona from the south. The combination has brought scattered showers, both rain and snow. Throughout today there will be rain and high-elevation snow showers, cloudy weather, and some breezy conditions. It will remain cooler than recently, too.

The forecast high for Friday is 71 degrees in Phoenix. Rain chances in the Valley sits at 30% with the best potential for spotty, light showers arriving around midday through the late afternoon.

Scattered rain and snow showers will continue to shift from West to East across the state through the day and early evening, but should clear to the East entirely overnight. Spots like Flagstaff may see up to 1" of snow, but mostly a mix or melting. Arizona Snowbowl is forecast to reach 2-5" of snow and Sunrise could see 3-6".

By Saturday, the state is dry again and sunny. We will warm to 75 degrees for Valentine's Day afternoon with great conditions to get outside. Sunday the warming spell continues with highs in the upper 70s around the Valley and a partly sunny sky.

Looking Further Ahead:

Next week, two systems are forecast to approach our state. For now, there is higher confidence in the first: Monday late day through Tuesday. This storm has the potential to bring heavier rain and snow. It also will bring quite windy weather with gusts of 30-40 mph possible in Phoenix and 40-50 mph or stronger in the High Country like Flagstaff and Show Low.

A second system, around Wednesday into Thursday, may bring another period of rain and snow. This more active pattern will keep temperatures down. The forecast highs slip to the low 60s and upper 60s for much of next week in the Valley.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Leave prepared before heading north

After recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation is reminding drivers who are heading north to never park along highways to play in the snow.

Use the highway shoulders for emergencies only. Parking on them to play in the snow is hazardous in the following ways:

Other drivers may be distracted by your vehicle.

Other drivers may pull over as well to play in the snow, compounding the problem.

Your vehicle may interfere with first responders who need to use the shoulder.

Plows can throw snow and ice far off highways.

It’s much safer to re-enter highways from on-ramps and other designated entrances

"Also, it’s not uncommon for lots of desert dwellers to take the opportunity to head north to play in the snow. So, remember to pack your patience and expect to spend extended time in your vehicle getting to and from snow play areas."

ADOT's suggestions for items to take along:

Warm clothing and blankets

A fully charged mobile phone and charger

Flashlight with extra batteries

Drinking water

Healthy snacks

First-aid kit and necessary medications

Ice scraper

Small bag of sand or kitty litter for wheel traction

Small folding shovel for snow removal

Travel tool kit and battery cables

Safety flares

Plastic bags or containers for sanitation

Road map(s)

ADOT says you and your vehicle must be prepared for driving in wintry conditions, including snow, ice and freezing temperatures.

Get plenty of rest

Plan your route in advance and notify someone about your route, destination and arrival time

Take frequent breaks from driving

Make sure your fuel tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times

Use snow tires, chains or studded tires as recommended or required. Studded tires are permitted on Arizona highways from Oct. 1 to May 1.

Ensure your wipers, window defroster, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work

Change your motor oil to a winter grade

For electric or hybrid vehicles, be sure the battery has sufficient voltage and the connection cables are tight

Get more safety tips at https://azdot.gov/KnowSnow

For Flagstaff area snow-play locations, see FlagstaffArizona.org's Winter Recreation Map or call 844-256-SNOW.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.