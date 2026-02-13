Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie latest developments; Tempe light rail stabbing l Morning News Brief

By
Published  February 13, 2026 9:52am MST
FOX 10 Phoenix
The Morning News Brief on Friday, February 13, 2026. (PCSD; KSAZ-TV; KNN)

From the latest developments on the search for Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona to a stabbing on a Tempe light rail train that left a person hospitalized, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 13.

1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates
Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 13 latest updates

Investigators entered the 13th day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her home Jan. 31. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents within 2 miles for any surveillance footage they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

2. New clue in Nancy Guthrie case

Nancy Guthrie: FBI identifies 'Ozark Trail' backpack as key clue in search
Nancy Guthrie: FBI identifies 'Ozark Trail' backpack as key clue in search

The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and has released a partial suspect description, identifying a man carrying a black "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" seen in doorbell camera footage.

3. ‘A challenge to local resources’

Nancy Guthrie: Criminologist analyzes early hurdles and new evidence | FOX 10 Talks

Nancy Guthrie: Criminologist analyzes early hurdles and new evidence | FOX 10 Talks

4. Ground beef recall

USDA: Ground beef distributed in several states recalled due to possible e-coli contamination
USDA: Ground beef distributed in several states recalled due to possible e-coli contamination

More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

5. Light rail stabbing

Tempe light rail stabbing suspect sought by police
Tempe light rail stabbing suspect sought by police

Police say a person was stabbed on a light rail train Thursday night near Apache Boulevard and Smith Road. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.

Friday & weekend weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/13/26

Morning Weather Forecast - 2/13/26

Happy Friday! Scattered showers are possible today in the Valley, but any rain should clear out by the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

