Nancy Guthrie latest developments; Tempe light rail stabbing l Morning News Brief

The Morning News Brief on Friday, February 13, 2026. (PCSD; KSAZ-TV; KNN)
From the latest developments on the search for Nancy Guthrie in southern Arizona to a stabbing on a Tempe light rail train that left a person hospitalized, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of February 13.
1. Latest on Nancy Guthrie search
Investigators entered the 13th day of the search for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who vanished from her home Jan. 31. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking residents within 2 miles for any surveillance footage they "deem out of the ordinary or important."
2. New clue in Nancy Guthrie case
The FBI is offering a $100,000 reward for information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance and has released a partial suspect description, identifying a man carrying a black "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" seen in doorbell camera footage.
3. ‘A challenge to local resources’
4. Ground beef recall
More than 22,000 pounds of ground beef has been recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
5. Light rail stabbing
Police say a person was stabbed on a light rail train Thursday night near Apache Boulevard and Smith Road. The suspect left the area before officers arrived.
Friday & weekend weather
Happy Friday! Scattered showers are possible today in the Valley, but any rain should clear out by the weekend.
