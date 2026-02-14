Seen on TV: February 14
Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!
For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video
Saturday, February 14, 2026
Arizona Humane Society
Arizona Science Center
Phoenix Chinese Week
The Arizona Heritage Center
- 1300 N. College Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85288
- https://arizonahistoricalsociety.org/
Detox Desserts
Phoenix Children's Foundation
Phillips Law Group
Hunkapi Farms
- 12051 N. 96th St.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.hunkapi.org/
69th Annual VNSA Used Book Sale
- Feb. 14-15
- Arizona State Fairgrounds
- 1826 W. McDowell Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85007
- www.vnsabooksale.org