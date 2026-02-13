Nancy Guthrie: 1 reportedly detained in connection with case

The Brief 1 person has reportedly been detained in connection with the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, according to Fox News. Guthrie has been missing since Feb. 1.



Fox News is reporting that at least one person has been detained in connection with the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, citing an otherwise unnamed local law enforcement source.

What we don't know:

"Details about the individual and the circumstances of the detention have not yet been released, but the source claimed a warrant had been served," read a portion of the Fox News article.

The backstory:

Nancy, who is the mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

On Feb. 11, FBI officials said they were "conducting an extensive search" along roadways in the Catalina Foothills area near Guthrie's home.

"Numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the FBI's Phoenix field office said in a statement. "We are asking the medi and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

On Feb. 12, the Pima County Sheriff's Department asked residents within a two-mile radius of Nancy's home to submit "all video footage that includes vehicles, vehicle traffic, people/pedestrians, and anything neighbors deem out of the ordinary or important" from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2.