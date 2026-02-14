Phoenix fire investigators seek cause of blaze that displaced 11 people

The Brief Eleven people were displaced early Saturday morning after a first-alarm fire gutted a single-story apartment complex near 11th and Roosevelt streets in Phoenix. No injuries were reported as Phoenix fire crews evacuated four units and prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring buildings; the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Eleven people are without a home on Saturday morning after a fire ripped through their Phoenix apartment complex.

What we know:

Crews responded to the fire at the single-story building at around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 14 near 11th and Roosevelt streets.

"Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a window of one of the units. The assignment was upgraded to a first alarm due to the size of the building and number of resources needed. Firefighters quickly deployed handlines into the structure to fight the flames while simultaneously ensuring that all four units of the building were checked and any occupants were evacuated," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Kimberly Ragsdale.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby building.

The Community Assistance Program came out to the scene to help the 11 residents who were displaced by the fire. No injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Phoenix Firefighters on scene of a fire at a single-story apartment building on Feb. 14. Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

What's next:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Map of the area where the fire happened