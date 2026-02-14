Arizona police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in masked home invasion

article

The Brief Authorities say they are searching for 23-year-old Gilberto "Gil" Mendez III, an "armed and dangerous" suspect wanted for a Feb. 12 home invasion shooting in Bullhead City that left a 33-year-old man wounded. Police say he and another masked intruder opened fire inside a home occupied by four children before fleeing toward the Bullhead City or Laughlin, Nevada, areas. Mendez is reportedly linked to recent shootings in the area.



Arizona authorities are searching for an attempted homicide suspect linked to a Feb. 12 shooting and several other recent violent incidents.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 5:20 a.m. near Lakeside Drive and Marina Boulevard in Bullhead City, the police department said.

Investigators say 23-year-old Gilberto "Gil" Mendez III shot a 33-year-old man in both legs and grazed the victim's arm during the incident.

"It was reported that two armed males with masks entered the home. An altercation occurred over previous interactions, and shots were fired. The suspects fled prior to police arrival," police said. "Other people were inside the home during the shooting, including four children. No one else was injured."

The victim was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Mendez was identified as the shooter. He's known to live in both Bullhead City and Laughlin, Nevada. "He is believed to be responsible for other recent shootings in the Bullhead City area," police said.

Police didn't provide information about the second suspect.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 immediately, or call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999.

Authorities warn the public not to approach Mendez, as he is considered armed and dangerous.