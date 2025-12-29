SWAT standoff in Scottsdale neighborhood; officer hospitalized after rollover crash l Morning News Brief
From a SWAT incident in a Scottsdale neighborhood that led to a man's arrest to an officer hospitalized following a rollover crash in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 29.
1. SWAT standoff in Scottsdale
What we know:
A 27-year-old man was arrested after a 90-minute SWAT standoff was sparked by reports of gunfire inside a home near 64th Street and Thomas Road.
Dig deeper:
Officers surrounded the suspect's home, and other nearby homes, "out of an abundance of caution," the police department said. Scottsdale police's SWAT team and negotiators eventually got the man to peacefully exit the home and surrender just after 2:30 p.m.
2. Officer involved in rollover crash
What we know:
A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.
Dig deeper:
Police say the officer's Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over at least once. The officer was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. No one inside the vehicle was hurt.