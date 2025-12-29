Expand / Collapse search

SWAT standoff in Scottsdale neighborhood; officer hospitalized after rollover crash l Morning News Brief

By
Published  December 29, 2025 10:10am MST
Morning Brief
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

The Morning News Brief on Monday, December 29, 2025.

From a SWAT incident in a Scottsdale neighborhood that led to a man's arrest to an officer hospitalized following a rollover crash in Phoenix, here's a look at some of your top headlines for the morning of December 29.

1. SWAT standoff in Scottsdale

Police lights are pictured in a file image.

 

What we know:

A 27-year-old man was arrested after a 90-minute SWAT standoff was sparked by reports of gunfire inside a home near 64th Street and Thomas Road.

Dig deeper:

Officers surrounded the suspect's home, and other nearby homes, "out of an abundance of caution," the police department said. Scottsdale police's SWAT team and negotiators eventually got the man to peacefully exit the home and surrender just after 2:30 p.m.

Read more

2. Officer involved in rollover crash

Phoenix officer hospitalized after I-17 rollover crash

Phoenix officer hospitalized after I-17 rollover crash

A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash on Dec. 29 near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.

What we know:

A Phoenix Police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a rollover crash near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road.

Dig deeper:

Police say the officer's Chevrolet Tahoe rolled over at least once. The officer was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons. The other driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene. No one inside the vehicle was hurt.

Read more

3. Protest held outside East Valley airport

Demonstrators protest outside Mesa Gateway Airport

Demonstrators protest outside Mesa Gateway Airport

A group of demonstrators gathered outside Mesa Gateway Airport over the weekend to protest conditions at an ICE holding facility on the property.

4. Top AZ weather events of 2025

The August dust storm l No. 3 Arizona weather event of 2025

The August dust storm l No. 3 Arizona weather event of 2025

FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz continues her countdown of the top five Arizona weather events of 2025. Coming in at number three, the August dust storm.

Read more

5. Mobile home fire in Apache Junction

2 displaced after Apache Junction house fire

2 displaced after Apache Junction house fire

Two people are out of their home after a fire broke out on Dec. 29 near Idaho Road and Superstition Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

A look at today's weather

Morning Weather Forecast - 12/29/25

Morning Weather Forecast - 12/29/25

Monday will be breezy and cool in the Valley with a high near 74 degrees.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews