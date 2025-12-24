Top 5 Arizona weather events of 2025

The Brief We're counting down the top 5 biggest weather events of the year in Arizona. Coming in at number 5, the Dragon Bravo Fire, which burned over 145,000 acres and destroyed multiple buildings, including the historic Grand Canyon Lodge on the North Rim. On Dec. 26, the countdown continues with the fourth-biggest weather event of 2025.



It's been a big weather year for Arizona. From massive floods to dust storms, and one of the largest wildfires in the state's history.

FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz is counting down the top 5 weather events of 2025.

Number 5: The Drago Bravo Fire

Along the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, a lightning strike sparked the Dragon Bravo fire on July 4. It would eventually become the largest fire in the United States this year.

When it first ignited, the fire was deemed manageable, and officials decided to let it burn – a decision that has now come under scrutiny. One week later, on July 11, everything changed. It was hot and dry, and the region was under stress from amplifying drought. Add in erratic winds gusting to over 40 miles per hour, and it was a spell for disaster.

The fire exploded in size, burning buildings and triggering a chlorine gas leak at the North Rim water treatment facility. Hundreds of visitors scrambled to evacuate and National Park Service employees said goodbye to their homes.

"We ran home and started packing our Subaru with what we could, but I had such little time, I couldn’t get everything I wanted," said Lauren, an employee at the park.

The historic Grand Canyon Lodge, first built in 1928, burned to the ground. It was a beloved landmark along the North Rim.

"It’s just sad to see that it’s happening, and to see all this smoke," Lauren said. "The fire, seeing the smoke, seeing the pictures that we’ve seen from last night, it’s terrible."

Over the next month, firefighters struggled to battle the fire in rugged terrain along the surface of the rim and down into the canyon. By the beginning of August, the fire grew to over 110,000 acres. Growth slowed as containment increased through August, but the fire wasn’t considered 100% contained until Sept. 28.

The fire burned a total of 145,504 acres and destroyed a total of 106 buildings. The Dragon Bravo fire is now in the history books as one of Arizona’s largest wildfires.

