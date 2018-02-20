Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation

A wildfire being allowed to burn on the Arizona Strip north of the Grand Canyon has grown to 2.6 square miles (7 square kilometers) within a much larger planning area where public-land managers say the fire is removing excess vegetation from the forest floor.

