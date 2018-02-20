Wildfire north of Grand Canyon burning excess vegetation
A wildfire being allowed to burn on the Arizona Strip north of the Grand Canyon has grown to 2.6 square miles (7 square kilometers) within a much larger planning area where public-land managers say the fire is removing excess vegetation from the forest floor.
Guitar player plays 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in the Grand Canyon
Andrew Suggs plays the national anthem on his electric guitar in the Grand Canyon.
Another Grand Canyon visitor dies in fall from edge
A 70-year-old woman fell about 200 feet over the rim, the second over-the-edge death this month within the confines of the park, according to Grand Canyon officials.
Grand Canyon celebrates 100 years as a national park
Tuesday, February 26, is the 100th birthday for Grand Canyon National Park. FOX 10's John Hook and Kari Lake spoke with Airbnb's Christopher Nulty on the phone, as an influx of visitors could descend upon Northern Arizona.
Ziplining over the Grand Canyon? Yes you can!
You can now experience the Grand Canyon in a brand new way. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Navajo Nation lawmakers vote on Grand Canyon Tram project
A project involving a tram that would take people to the bottom of the Grand Canyon has been a controversial project that that has been talked about for years. On Tuesday, Navajo lawmakers voted on the idea, for the first time. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Man held at gunpoint by DPS
A California man's vacation to Arizona is one he won't soon forget, but not necessarily in a good way. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.