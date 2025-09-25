Grand Canyon's North Rim to partially reopen on Oct. 1

The Brief The Grand Canyon's North Rim will partially reopen on Oct. 1 after being closed due to the Dragon Bravo Fire, one of the state's largest wildfires in history. Select areas, including Highway 67 and the scenic Cape Royal Road, will be accessible daily from sunrise to sunset. The National Park Service advises visitors to remain cautious due to potential hazards, such as dead trees and flash flooding. The fire, which started on July 4, burned more than 145,500 acres.



The Grand Canyon's North Rim will partially reopen next week after being closed due to the devastating Dragon Bravo Fire.

What we know:

The lightning-caused wildfire, which started on July 4, burned more than 145,500 acres, making it one of the largest in state history. It is nearing complete containment.

Select areas of the North Rim will reopen to the public on Oct. 1.

"The partial reopening will include Highway 67 to the W1 road, (approximately at mile marker 11), and the Cape Royal Road, providing access to both Point Imperial and Cape Royal. Additionally, Fire Point and Swamp Ridge will reopen. These areas will be open daily from official sunrise to official sunset. No overnight use is permitted on the North Rim with the exception of Swamp Point and Fire Point. Open areas will remain accessible through Nov. 30, 2025, or until the first major snowfall, whichever occurs first," the National Park Service (NPS) said on its website.

NPS asks visitors to remain cautious when traveling in the reopened areas as hazards remain, which include dead standing trees, possible flash flooding, and the presence of crews and equipment working on wildfire recovery.

All other areas will remain closed for the rest of the year due to safety concerns and recovery efforts.

Smoke billows from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon as seen from the South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, on July 16, 2025.

What you can do:

