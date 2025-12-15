DPS investigating fatal crash along Loop 303
PHOENIX - Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a crash involving a commercial vehicle in the northwest Valley has turned deadly.
What we know:
In a brief statement released on the morning of Dec. 15, a DPS spokesperson said the incident happened at around 5:35 a.m.
"A commercial truck-tractor pulling a semitrailer rolled over on the westbound SR-303 at milepost 134, two miles east of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Phoenix," read a portion of the statement.
In a later statement, the DPS spokesperson confirmed the fatality.
What we don't know:
DPS officials did not identify the person who died in the crash.