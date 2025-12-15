DPS investigating fatal crash along Loop 303

The Brief A crash along Loop 303 in the northwest Valley has turned fatal, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. The crash happened east of Loop 303 and Lake Pleasant Parkway.



Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety say a crash involving a commercial vehicle in the northwest Valley has turned deadly.

What we know:

In a brief statement released on the morning of Dec. 15, a DPS spokesperson said the incident happened at around 5:35 a.m.

"A commercial truck-tractor pulling a semitrailer rolled over on the westbound SR-303 at milepost 134, two miles east of Lake Pleasant Parkway in Phoenix," read a portion of the statement.

In a later statement, the DPS spokesperson confirmed the fatality.

What we don't know:

DPS officials did not identify the person who died in the crash.

Area where the crash happened