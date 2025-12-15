Man run over by semi-truck in Circle K parking lot: Phoenix PD

A man has died after he was hit by a semi-truck near 44th and Van Buren streets at a Circle K gas station.

Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. on December 15.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male who had been run over by a semi-truck in a parking lot," stated Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez of the Phoenix Police Department.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with police. Their name was not released.

Police say the incident is still under investigation.

Map of the area