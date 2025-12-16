Kyrene School District set to decide on school closures: Here's what to know

The Brief Kyrene School District's governing board is set to vote on a set of proposed school closure plans. There are three closure proposals in total, involving the closure of anywhere from five to eight schools. School district officials have listed a number of factors that resulted in lower enrollment numbers.



The governing board of an East Valley school district is set to make a decision on which of their schools will close.

What we know:

According to Kyrene School District's website, the district is set to consider one of three plans for school closure during their Dec. 16 meeting.

The district, which serves students in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix as well as parts of Tempe and Chandler, currently has six middle schools, two K-8 schools, and 17 elementary schools, according to its website.

What schools are they closing?

Per officials, the district has three closure proposals.

Dig deeper:

The proposals include the district's initial plan to close six elementary schools and two middle schools, as well as a plan that calls for the closure of six schools, and a plan that calls for closing five schools.

Initial Proposal

Akimel A-al Middle, located in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix

Kyrene de la Colina Elementary, located in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix

Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary, located in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix

Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary, located in Tempe

Kyrene del Milenio Elementary, located in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix

Kyrene de la Mariposa Elementary, located in Tempe

Kyrene del Pueblo Middle, located in Chandler

Kyrene Traditional Academy, located in Chandler

Alternate Proposal #1

Akimel A-al

Kyrene de la Colina

Kyrene de la Estrella

Kyrene de las Manitas

Kyrene del Pueblo

Kyrene Traditional

Alternate Proposal #2

Kyrene de la Colina

Kyrene de la Estrella

Kyrene del Milenio

Kyrene de las Manitas

Kyrene Traditional

Kyrene de la Colina, Kyrene de la Estrella, Kyrene de las Manitas, and Kyrene Traditional Academy are in all three proposals.

Why is Kyrene considering school closures?

District officials gave a rather detailed explanation behind the proposed closures, stating that the district, as currently configured, can serve 20,000 students, but only serves 12,000 students at this time. The figure is also expected to drop to 11,000 students within the next five years.

Officials with Kyrene said 75% of the enrollment loss is due to declining birth rates, while also blaming declining enrollment on an aging population, a rise in real estate costs, and (to a lesser degree) school choice in the form of private schools, charter schools, microschools, online schooling, and homeschooling.

What they're saying:

"If Kyrene does not right-size based on current and future enrollment trends, the district will be forced to make decisions that directly impact the Kyrene experience—such as significant position cuts, larger class sizes, and fewer opportunities for students," read a portion of the district's website. "The district must consider consolidation in order to provide well-resourced schools and preserve high-quality programs for all students."

What are parents saying about the proposed closures?

Some whose kids attend school within the district have pushed back on the proposed closures.

During a Sept. 2, 2025 meeting of Kyrene's governing board, we reported on what some parents said about the plan.

"Schools are more than demographics," said one parent. "Schools are heart. They are community. They're our soul. They're worth fighting for."