Human remains found in Ahwatukee home that caught fire two years ago
Police say human remains have been found in a burned Ahwatukee home. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Police investigating threat to Mountain Pointe HS
Police and school officials are investigating a threat made towards Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
East valley doctors opening up all-inclusive children's gym
Two valley doctors, a husband and wife team, are putting traditional medicine and treatments aside to open a gym.
Police: Driver arrested after hitting, killing jogger in Ahwatukee
Police say a woman has been arrested after she hit and killed a jogger with her vehicle in Ahwatukee. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Ahwatukee church that was rebuilt following 2014 flooding must make way for Loop 202
FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports on a church in Ahwatukee that survived a 2014 flood, only to now being forced to make way for Loop 202.
Interstate 10 westbound closed in Chandler for truck fire
Interstate 10 westbound at Ray Road is closed for a truck fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Couple who narrowly missed deadly flash flooding speaks out
An Ahwatukee couple who first arrived at the scene where 14 people were swept away by a fast-moving river of mud and debris are speaking out about their experience. FOX 10's Marc Martinez reports.
Suspect in deadly police chase may be linked to Ahwatukee murder
A dramatic high speed chase through North Phoenix came to a deadly end Wednesday afternoon. FOX 10's Ty Brennan, Matt Galka, Matt Rodewald, and Linda Williams report, in team coverage.
Phoenix police: Man found fatally shot in apartment
There was a big police presence in an Ahwatukee neighborhood after a man was shot and killed near 48th Street and Elliot. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Shooting investigation underway in Ahwatukee
Phoenix police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Ahwatukee area near 48th Place and Mineral Road. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Police investigate shooting in Ahwatukee
FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports from the scene near 48th Street and Elliot Rd.
Police looking for pizzeria robbery suspects
The search is on for two suspects who were seen, on surveillance video, robbing an Ahwatukee pizzeria. FOX 10's Stefania Okolie reports.
Scorpion problem for one Valley neighborhood
As the Loop 202 construction continues in the Ahwatukee area of Phoenix, residents in one neighborhood are facing a "stinging" reality. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Authorities serve search warrant in Ahwatukee
Multiple Federal agencies and local police surrounded the home, but there are more questions than answers as to why, which has some neighbors concerned. FOX 10's Andrew Hasbun reports.