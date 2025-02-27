Multi-vehicle crash along I-10 near Ahwatukee caused major traffic delays

article

The Brief Crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash near I-10 West and Guadalupe Road. Almost all westbound lanes on I-10 are closed in the area, except for the HOV lane.



A crash along a major Phoenix area freeway resulted in big delays for a portion of the morning commute on Feb. 27.

What we know:

According to officials with DPS, they are investigating a crash near Interstate 10 west and Guadalupe Road. While Guadalupe Road crosses the I-10, there are no ramps that connect it to the freeway.

The crash resulted in the closure of almost all westbound lanes on the freeway, with the exception of the HOV lane. All lanes have since reopened, according to ADOT.

What we don't know:

DPS officials say injuries are unknown at this time.