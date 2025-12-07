Barricade situation ends in arrest, dashcam catches head-on collision | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - From an hours-long barricade situation ending in a man's arrest, to a wrong-way driver caught on a dashboard camera before allegedly leaving the scene, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, December 7, 2025.
1. Caught on cam: Wrong-way driver collides head-on with bride-to-be
A dashcam captured the moment a woman was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in Queen Creek on Nov. 17.
2. Man accused of forcing himself into woman's home, threatening her before barricading himself inside
A 54-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a four-hour barricade situation at a Scottsdale home.
3. Is in-person shopping making a comeback?
Despite the rise of online shopping, in-person holiday shopping remains very popular, as seen in crowded malls like Arizona Mills in Tempe.
4. Phoenix Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting
A Phoenix Police officer shot and killed an armed man near 7th Avenue and Yukon Drive on Sunday morning.
5. Robots arrive at hospital in Scottsdale
Two MAKO smart robots have arrived at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, allowing surgeons to customize knee, hip and shoulder surgeries. FOX 10's Dominique Newland learns more about the new advanced in the orthopedic industry.
A peak at your forecast this week
Temperatures began warming back up Sunday, which will be sticking around for the upcoming week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the comfortable weather ahead.
