Barricade situation ends in arrest, dashcam catches head-on collision | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  December 7, 2025 7:03pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
PHOENIX - From an hours-long barricade situation ending in a man's arrest, to a wrong-way driver caught on a dashboard camera before allegedly leaving the scene, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Sunday, December 7, 2025.

1. Caught on cam: Wrong-way driver collides head-on with bride-to-be

Dashcam captures alleged Queen Creek hit-and-run crash involving wrong-way driver
Dashcam captures alleged Queen Creek hit-and-run crash involving wrong-way driver

A dashcam captured the moment a woman was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver in Queen Creek on Nov. 17.

2. Man accused of forcing himself into woman's home, threatening her before barricading himself inside

4-hour barricade situation at Scottsdale home leads to man's arrest: police
4-hour barricade situation at Scottsdale home leads to man's arrest: police

A 54-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after a four-hour barricade situation at a Scottsdale home.

3. Is in-person shopping making a comeback?

In-person shopping making comeback as mall traffic picks up for holiday season
In-person shopping making comeback as mall traffic picks up for holiday season

Despite the rise of online shopping, in-person holiday shopping remains very popular, as seen in crowded malls like Arizona Mills in Tempe.

4. Phoenix Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting 

Phoenix officer shoots, kills armed man, police investigating
Phoenix officer shoots, kills armed man, police investigating

A Phoenix Police officer shot and killed an armed man near 7th Avenue and Yukon Drive on Sunday morning.

5. Robots arrive at hospital in Scottsdale

Orthopedic robots assisting Scottsdale surgeons

Orthopedic robots assisting Scottsdale surgeons

Two MAKO smart robots have arrived at Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, allowing surgeons to customize knee, hip and shoulder surgeries. FOX 10's Dominique Newland learns more about the new advanced in the orthopedic industry.

A peak at your forecast this week

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/7/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 12/7/25

Temperatures began warming back up Sunday, which will be sticking around for the upcoming week. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has the latest on the comfortable weather ahead.

Get the full forecast

