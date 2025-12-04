California man accused of sexually exploiting teen girl: Tempe PD

The Brief A man who lives in Pomona, Calif. has been arrested for his alleged role in sexually exploiting a teen from Tempe, according to police. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel Angel Martinez. Martinez was arrested on Nov. 19, but Tempe Police announced his arrest on Dec. 4.



Tempe Police say they have made an arrest in a sexual exploitation case involving a teenage victim who lives in the East Valley city.

What we know:

In a statement released on Dec. 4, police identified the suspect as 23-year-old Daniel Angel Martinez of Pomona, Calif,. which is located in the Los Angeles area. Martinez was arrested on Nov. 19.

Daniel Angel Martinez (Courtesy: MCSO)

Dig deeper:

Officials said the investigation began in August 2025, after the victim's parents found explicit chats and images on her phone. The victim was described as a 13-year-old girl.

"The investigation revealed Martinez and the victim initially met online through Discord when she was 12 and developed a romantic relationship," read a portion of the statement. "Between January and September 2025, the investigation shows they exchanged hundreds of nude images and videos. Detectives also learned Martinez traveled from California to Arizona on multiple occasions and engaged in sexual conduct with the victim on at least three occasions."

What's next:

Tempe Police say Martinez has been extradited back to Arizona.

"The investigation remains active as detectives continue processing evidence," read a portion of their statement.