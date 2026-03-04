2 students detained after gun was found at South Phoenix school

The Brief Roosevelt School District officials say two students have been detained by police in connection with a weapons-involved incident at Sunland STEAM Academy. School officials were reportedly tipped off by a student. The school was placed on lockdown at one point during the incident.



Officials with the Roosevelt School District say two students have been detained by Phoenix Police in connection with an incident involving weapons on March 4.

What we know:

According to a statement, the incident happened at Sunland STEAM Academy, which is located to the north of 7th Avenue and Southern, when a student reported that another student had a weapon.

What they're saying:

"Sunland administration followed safety procedures by placing the campus in a hold and contacting law enforcement," read a portion of Roosevelt School District's statement. "Once the Phoenix Police Department confirmed that there was a gun on campus, school administration was instructed to place the campus on lockdown."

District officials said students and staff members were "never threatened or harmed," citing Phoenix Police.

Dig deeper:

District officials said the school was placed on "hold" status for some time as police continued to carry out the investigation.

"When police completed their investigation, the hold was lifted. Parents were allowed to check their students out early if requested, and the school followed normal dismissal schedule and procedures," district officials wrote. "We commend the student who made the report for their quick thinking and bravery, and we commend our staff and law enforcement for their prompt response."

What we don't know:

District officials did not identify the two students who were detained.

Where the incident happened