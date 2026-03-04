Suspect dead following deputy-involved shooting in Mohave County

The Brief A man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting in Mohave County, according to sheriffs there. The incident happened in Golden Valley. Bullhead City Police will investigate the case.



Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say a man is dead following a deputy-involved shooting.

What we know:

According to a statement, the incident happened at around 8:25 a.m. on March 4 in Golden Valley. Deputies were responding to a property there to find and arrest a suspect in connection with a domestic violence aggravated assault case that allegedly happened a few hours prior when the suspect barricaded himself inside the property, and told deputies he was armed.

"Shortly after the barricade began, Deputies saw flames inside the residence and began taking gunshots from the suspect. Deputies returned fire, striking the

suspect," read a portion of the statement. "The trailer was now fully engulfed in flames, and Deputies approached the suspect and dragged him away from the trailer."

The suspect, according to sheriff's officials, was declared dead at the scene.

"No law enforcement personnel were injured during this incident," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

Officials did not identify the suspect.

What's next:

Sheriff's officials say per standard procedure, the investigation into this shooting will be handled by police in Bullhead City.

Where Golden Valley is located